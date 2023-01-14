Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig starrer TV show makers drop promos

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fame contestants Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig are indeed joining hands for a TV show called Junooniyatt. The show is about musicians and Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig along with the lead actress Neha Rana play musicians in the show. The three of them have different stories as well. The makers of Junooniyatt dropped the promos featuring all three and it has become the talk of the Telly town.

While Ankit aka Jahaan is a poet and a singer with a troubled past, Gautam will be seen as a musician, rapper and beat boxer named Jordan who wants to prove his father wrong. This exciting new series also stars Choti Sarrdaarni actress Neha Rana in the lead. She will be playing the role of Elahi, a gifted singer with an angelic voice who believes that singing is her way of calling out her mother who left home because of music.

Soon after their exit from BB16, Gautam and Ankit signed for a new show by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey.

How cool would it be if Ankit and Gautam really returned to the BB stage and met Salman Khan while promoting Junooniyatt!