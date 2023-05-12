Junior Stenographer Caught Taking Rs 48,000 Bribe

Bhubaneswar: A Junior Stenographer working at the office of District Treasury Officer, Nayagarh has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance while accepting bribe Rs. 48,000 from a teacher.

Durga Prasad Mohapatra demanded the bribe to process applications of 161 teachers for opening of PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number) from PRAN centre, under IT Department, Bhubaneswar. He received the Rs 300 per teacher for the government work.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered from the possession of Mohapatra and seized, vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of from DA angle, vigilance officials added.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance has registered a case. Investigation is in progress against the accused, they said.