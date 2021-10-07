Junior Shooting Worlds: Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, And Rhythm Sangwan Bag Gold

Peru: Top pistol shooter Manu Bhaker bagged her fourth gold as Indian continued its domination of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, bagging a gold and silver medal on the eighth day of competition.

The Indian junior women’s sports pistol team comprising Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and newly crowned world junior champion in the individual women’s sports pistol Naamya Kapoor, dominated proceedings in the 25m pistol team women junior competition on Wednesday beating USA 16-4 in the gold medal match.

This was Manu’s fourth gold of the competition to go with one bronze, while it was the 14-year old Naamya’s second gold of the championship.