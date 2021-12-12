Junior National Rugby 7s Ch’ship: Odisha Boys Team Bags Gold, Girls Team Grabs Bronze 

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Boys Team and Girls Team bagged Gold and Bronze respectively at the Junior National Rugby 7s Championship held at KIIT Rugby Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Junior National Rugby 7s Championship (Under-18 Boys & Girls) organised by Rugby India, Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA), Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha & KIIT – Deemed to be University is being held at KIIT Rugby Stadium, Campus 13 from 10th – 12th December 2021. A total 600 participants from 24 men teams & 21 women teams are participating in this said championship.

BOYS POSITION:

1st Place – Odisha

2nd Place – Maharashtra

3rd Place – Bihar

GIRLS POSITION:

1st Place – Bihar

2nd Place – Delhi

3rd Place – Odisha

Mr R Vineel Krishna Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odisha Sports & Youth Services Dept, joined the event at the Chief Guest. Mr Rahul Bose, Actor & Board Member – Rugby India, Mr Priyadarshi Mishra, Chairman – Odisha State Housing Board & President – Odisha Rugby Football Association, Mr Upendra Kumar Mohanty, Secretary – Odisha Rugby Football Association, 5. Mrs. SV Chandana, Wife of Shri R. Vineel Krishna, IAS, Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director Sports, KIIT – Deemed to be University, were also present on the occasion.

All the members of Rugby India & ORFA thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing unconditional support (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) in hosting this national championship at KIIT premises and also thanked DSYS, Govt. of Odisha for providing financial support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal congratulated the Boys Teams of Odisha, Maharashtra & Bihar and Girls Teams of Bihar, Delhi & Odisha for emerging as winners in this championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions.

Prof. Samanta thanked Rugby India & Odisha Rugby Football Association for hosting this championship at KIIT premises and also thanked Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for providing unconditional support for the promotion of sports under the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha.