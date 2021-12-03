Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: Germany beat defending champions India 4-2 to enter final

Bhubaneswar: Germany shattered defending champions India’s dream of a second consecutive FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title as the six-time winners defeated the hosts 2-4 here on Friday.

Germany will meet Argentina in the summit clash of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Indians, who last won the Junior World Cup title in Lucknow in 2016, looked a pale shadow of themselves against Germany.

The Germans scored through Erik Kleinlein (15th minute), Aron Flatten (21st), skipper Hannes Muller (24th) and Christopher Kutter (25th).

For India, Uttam Singh (25th) and Boby Singh Dhami (60th) were the goal getters.

India will play France in the third-fourth place classification match on Sunday, before the final. India had earlier lost 4-5 against France in the pool stages.