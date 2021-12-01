Junior Hockey World Cup: India Beat Belgium 1-0 To Enter Semifinals

Bhubaneswar: India beat European giants Belgium by a solitary goal and stormed into the semifinal of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Wednesday.

They entered the seminal of the tournament by beating Belgium 1-0 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India’s Shardananad Tiwari’s penalty corner conversion in the 21st minute was enough for India to seal their place in the last four.

The defending champions became the fourth team to qualify for the semifinal and will now lock horns with Germany in the semifinal battle on December 3.

After losing to France in their high voltage opener (4-5), India strongly came back and comprehensively beat Canada (13-1) and Poland (8-2).

Vishnukant Singh was adjudged Player of today’s match.