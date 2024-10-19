Rourkela: A Railway Junior Engineer (JE) named Dilip Panda was bound, gagged, and taken hostage by masked assailants in his residence in Bondamunda Diesel Colony in Rourkela last night.

Reports indicate that 5 to 6 masked burglars broke into Panda’s home by forcing the window grill. They restrained both Panda and his wife by tying their legs and decamped with jewellery, cash, and other valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh.

After the ordeal, Panda lodged a complaint with the Bondamunda police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nirmal Kumar Mohapatra was notified and arrived at the scene with the Bondamunda police and a dog squad to conduct an investigation.

