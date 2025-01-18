A junior engineer was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his quarters in Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Samal of Sanabarasingha village under Baramba block.

Samal had been working at the Narsinghpur block for the past three years and was looking after MGNREGA work at the Sagar, Alara, and Kanjipada panchayats under Narasinghapur block.

The exact cause of Samal’s death is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected to be a case of suicide. A scientific team is expected to arrive at the scene to investigate further.