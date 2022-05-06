Junior Engineer Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bolangir: The body of a junior Engineer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a cotton field near Bankabihar village in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Chandra Sahu, junior Engineer at Patnagarh block.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a murder case.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.