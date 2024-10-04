Bolangir: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested a Junior Engineer in Bolangir district for taking a bribe of Rs 7,000.

The accused has been identified as Harekrushna Sahoo, Junior Engineer, Belapada Block, Dist- Bolangir.

Based upon the complaint received over toll-free No 1064 of Odisha Vigilance for the demand of bribe, Sahoo has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 7,000 as final instalment of overall demand of bribe of Rs 14,000 from a beneficiary to return the case record for preparation of Muster Roll for payment of wages to job card holders engaged in the construction work of dugwell of the beneficiary under “Open Well Irrigation Scheme”.

Sahoo had earlier received Rs 7000 from the beneficiary a few days back. However, as per the overall demand for a bribe, Sahoo was demanding the rest amount of the bribe from the beneficiary to return the case record and facilitate the release of payment to the job card holders engaged in the construction work of the beneficiary.

Finding no other means, the beneficiary (Complainant) reported the matter over TOLLFREE NO-1064 of Odisha Vigilance narrating his harassment, and the same was registered on 3.10.2024. Accordingly, Vigilance Officials made the plan and trapped the accused today while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the beneficiary. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sahoo from the DA angle. In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No. 24 dt.03.10.2024 U/s 7 P. C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.

