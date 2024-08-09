Junior Engineer Caught Taking Rs 25K Bribe in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha Vigilance Sleuths today arrested a Junior Engineer in Jagatsinghpur district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused has been identified as Smruti Ranjan Nayak, Junior Engineer(JE), Naugaon Block, Dist- Jagatsinghpur.

Nayak along with his Private Person Babina Das has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demand and acceptance of a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a Contractor (complainant) for handing over of cheque for clearing his final pending bill.

As per the direction of Nayak, Private Person Das, while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in the former’s presence, Vigilance officials nabbed both the accused persons Nayak and Das(Private Person). The entire bribe money has been recovered from their possession and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations in Nayak from the DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance Division PS Case No 21/2024 U/s-7/12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused persons.