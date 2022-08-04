Junior Engineer Caught Taking Rs 25K Bribe From Contractor In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended a Junior Engineer in Jharsuguda while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.25,000 from a contractor to clear a pending bill.

According to reports, the Vigilance sleuths caught Tikinath Bhainsal, Junior Engineer (JE), of Lakhanpur Block red-handed this evening at around 7 PM while demanding and accepting Rs 25,000 the first installment of bribe amount from an authorised vendor-cum-contractor.

“The accused JE had made an overall demand of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant in order to facilitate for payment of the latter’s pending bill. The first installment of the bribe amount of Rs 25,000 has been recovered from accused Bhainsal and seized,” the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS case no (15/2022) u/s 7 of PC Amendment Act 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Bhainsal, the Vigilance said.