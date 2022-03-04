Junior Engineer Caught Taking Rs 15K Bribe From Contractor In Cuttack

Cuttack: The Vigilance sleuths on Friday apprehended the Junior Engineer, (R&B) Section-1 at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack while demanding and accepting bribe.

According to Odisha Vigilance, Debendra Rout, Junior Engineer, (R&B) Section-1, SCBMCH Cuttack had demanded Rs 15,000 from a contractor for facilitating payment of bills.

On the basis of a complaint, Odisha Vigilance laid a trap and caught the JE red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 15,000 as gratification.

The entire bribe amount has been recovered from the possession of the accused JE. In this connection Vigilance Cell PS case, No. 4/2022 has been registered and further investigation is in progress, Odisha Vigilance added.