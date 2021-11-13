Junior Engineer Caught Taking Bribe In Bolangir

Bolangir: Vigilance sleuths caught Deogaon block junior engineer (JE) in Bolangir district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

The accused has been identified as Priya Mandal, arrested for clearing his pending bill towards the construction of cow shed built under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

According to vigilance officials, Mandal had demanded the bribe money from a person to clear his pending bill towards the construction of cow shed built under MGNREGS.

According to the plan, the sleuths raided the JE’s office and caught him red-handed while accepting the gratification.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance P.S. Case No.35 dated 12.11.2021 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation. She has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court, officials said.