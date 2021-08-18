Junior Clerk Lands In Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe

Cuttack: A junior clerk working in the office of Kusumadevi Satsang Women’s College in Cuttack’s Kalyani Nagar district has been arrested by the Vigilance officials on charges of demanding and accepting bribe on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Jyotshna Parida and arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 9000 for the release of arrear dues of her husband who was a former reader of the College

Acting on a plaint, a trap was laid on and the accused was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance.

“The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused. In this connection, a case has been registered and further investigation is continuing,” said an official.

The investigating agency is also searching the house and office of the accused.