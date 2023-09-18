Jungkook’s ‘Vogue’ photoshoot sparks sensation

Seoul: BTS’ Jungkook has sent ARMYs into a frenzy with his striking appearance in the latest issue of Vogue Korea. The golden maknae stepped into the role of a creative director for the October issue of Vogue Korea.

Marking his debut, Jungkook left fans utterly astounded by his entirely unprecedented transformation.

The singer envisioned himself traversing diverse eras of the music industry—from the Jazz era to the British Rock in the 1960s, and the 1970s Punk to modern hip-hop, showcasing a multifaceted artistic range.