“Junaid Khan perfectly balances film shoots & rehearsals, that is truly commendable!”, says source

With a rich background in theatre spanning over 7 years, Junaid Khan beautifully straddles the worlds of theatre and cinema.

Released earlier in June this year, his debut film ‘Maharaj’, has made a significant global impact by securing a spot on the global non-English top ten list in 22 countries, marking the actor’s notable entry into the film industry!

As per sources, “Junaid Khan is going to be seen in a play at NCPA on the 1st of September, after his film for the first time. He perfectly balances film shoots & rehearsals, and that is truly commendable!”

After his successful film debut, Junaid Khan will be performing in a play at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), continuing to build on the strong foundation that he has in theatre. While he was trained as a theatre actor, Junaid seamlessly balances both theatre and film projects simultaneously, as he continues to make time for theatre rehearsals even amidst his film shoots.

Looking ahead, Junaid Khan is set to feature in two upcoming untitled romantic films. One of these films will pair him with Sai Pallavi, while the other will see him alongside Khushi Kapoor. The potential chemistry between Junaid and these talented actresses is sure to be a highlight, offering audiences fresh and engaging dynamics.