Juna Akhara announces end of Kumbh Mela amid Corona spike

New Delhi: Chief of Juna Akhara, Swami Avdheshanand Giri, called off Kumbh Mela in Haridwar hours after PM Narendra Modi appealed to make it symbolic.

Giri twitted that lives of people are precious than Kumbh Mela and survival is first priority for the seers. He said the deities drawn from the Kumbh have been immersed due to deteriorating situation of Covid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier in the day, said the Kumbh Mela should now just be made symbolic given the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

Giri told the media that most snans are complete and the number of ‘sadhus’ participating is very less. They also believe that participation should be symbolic.

He also appealed to the people not to participate in “shahi snan” and advised the elders and children to refrain from such performance amid coronavirus surge.