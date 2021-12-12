Jumbo Herd Wreaks Havoc In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A herd of wild elephants went on a rampage wreaking heavy damage to paddy crops over acres of area in several areas of Keonjhar district.

Reportedly, the wild elephants entered the villages including the Khadibeda, Gohira, and Jaipur villages of Saharapada section in Patana block in search of food and destroyed acres of standing paddy crops.

With no other options left, the locals immediately alerted the forest personal about the matter.

On receiving information, the forest personnel reached the spot and launch an operation to drive away from the wild pachyderms.

While an atmosphere of panic has set in the nearby villages, locals are spending sleepless nights to keep themselves and their farmlands safe from the marauding elephants.