Jumbo Falls Into Well In Angul, Rescued

Angul: A female elephant fell into an unused well of a village in Angul district. According to reports, the pachyderm fell into the pit around 2 am.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals heard the frantic trumpeting of the jumbo from the abandoned well situated in the agricultural field.

On intimation, the officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

After pertinent efforts, the forest officials managed to rescue the jumbo.