Jumbo Deaths in Odisha: PCCF Seeks Performance Report of Wildlife Protection Squads

Bhubaneswar: In light of the increasing elephant fatalities in Odisha, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) has requested a performance report from the squads responsible for wildlife protection and conservation in the state.

The PCCF, in a letter to all Regional Chief Conservators of Forests, mentioned that 397 squads are deployed across various divisions for wildlife protection and conservation. Despite the significant manpower at the disposal of Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), which has nearly become a supplementary arm of the department, there have been over 40 elephant deaths in the current fiscal year.

The letter highlighted that no actions have been taken, nor has the performance of these squads been reviewed or reported to the PCCF’s office.

The letter also noted that while the services of these squads are crucial, the leadership and standard operating procedures (SOPs) necessary for their effective operation in the field—whether tracking elephants or conducting protection activities—have been lacking. This has led to a sense of permanency, resulting in neither effective patrolling and protection of wildlife and their habitats nor any disciplinary actions against squad members.

To address this issue, the Wildlife Wing has reallocated squads from various programs and schemes to different divisions within their Circle for effective deployment and field patrolling. The letter advises not to dismiss any performing squad members, provided they meet field requirements and are sourced exclusively from an Outsourced Agency.

Regional CCFs are urged to mobilize squads from neighbouring divisions as needed, based on field situations, to ensure their effective use and the protection of wildlife.

The letter concludes with instructions for the distribution of squad allocations among the divisions and immediate communication of this distribution to the PCCF’s office for the allocation of funds.