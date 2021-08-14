July Is Earth’s Hottest Month On Record: NOAA

Washington: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared July 2021 the world’s hottest month in 142 years of records.

“In this case, first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.”

The combined land and ocean-surface temperature this July was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average, NOAA found. This was 0.02 degrees higher than the previous record tied in July 2016, July 2019 and July 2020. The agency said 2021 will likely rank among the top 10 warmest years on record.

Extreme heat plagued the Northern Hemisphere in particular during July. NOAA determined the land-surface temperature in the Northern Hemisphere was 2.77 degrees above average, the largest departure ever observed for the month.

Overall, NOAA data showed Asia experienced its hottest July on record, while Europe experienced its second hottest July. July 2021 ranked in the top 10 warmest for North America, South America, Africa and Oceania.