Juhi Chawla signs bail bond, Aryan Khan set to walk out of Mumbai jail today

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, the eldest son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, is set to be released from the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai on Saturday morning after officials opened the bail box outside the jail to collect his papers.

“The bail order box outside the prison was opened around 5:30am and the officials collected six to seven bail orders, including those of Aryan. He is expected to be released within an hour,” the official said.

Shah Rukh Khan’s long-time friend and co-star Juhi Chawla stepped up to play an important part in the release of SRK’s eldest son Aryan from jail.

The actress was present at the Mumbai Sessions Court to stand surety for Aryan, who has been asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. This means that she would be legally responsible if SRK’s son fails to pay the money.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday but he spent another night in the Arthur Road prison as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday. Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday after 25 days of his arrest in the case related to the alleged seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The high court said that Aryan Khan and his two co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, shall be released on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.