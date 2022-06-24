JugJugg Jeeyo hits theatres! Records half the advance ticket sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Mumbai: Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been long-awaited by the fans and finally, the day is here. the comedy film starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul hit the big screens on June 24.

The movie looks at relationships that are crumbling down under the pressure of time and expectations. Plus, the humour factor will be a major draw for the viewers.

Fans are excited to watch JugJugg Jeeyo on the big screen and have a fun time at the movies. All the moviegoers can book Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

However, the amount of advance reservations for their first day of the movie in theatres does not look promising. It sold 15,500 tickets up till Wednesday morning.

When compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the movie was unable to exceed the Kartik Aaryan starrer, which had sold 30.9k seats at the same time, more than double its ticket sales.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a multi-starrer film with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and the big influencer Prajakta Kohli; backed by one of the biggest production houses in India, Dharma Productions and having a solo release in theatres, no other film in competition.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was in a sense the filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s long-awaited movie, was also releasing on the same day as Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad.