Judicious use of natural resources can help reduce volume of generated waste: RSP CEO Dipak Chattaraj

Rourkela: “Judicious use of natural resources can help reduce the volume of generated waste. Let’s strive further to reduce energy consumption which will help in achieving a corresponding drop in the usage of natural resources and thereby reserving them for the future generation,” said Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO while inaugurating a National Seminar on ‘Waste to Wealth – Effective Utilization of Solid Waste of Steel Plants’ on Saturday.

The RSP CEO was the Chief Guest in the seminar organised at Indo-German Club by Institution of Engineers (India), Rourkela Local Centre, in association with SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). Mr. Pankaj Kumar, ED (Projects) with the additional charge of ED (Works), RSP and Prof. Dr. Animesh Biswas, Director (NIT) were the Guests of Honour while Mr. S M R Prasad, former Vice President, Jindal Steel Works (JSW) was the key note speaker. Many Senior Officers of RSP and SAIL, Officers of Pollution Control Board, delegates from different SAIL Units and associated industries, and members of Institution of Engineers (India), Rourkela Local Centre were present in the inaugural session.

Deliberating further on the topic, the CEO said, “The technology-savvy Steel and Process Industries have to focus on gainful utilization of solid, liquid and gaseous wastes. We must activate the desired treatment facilities to facilitate reuse and recycle of effluent to achieve zero discharge consistently.” Mr. Chattaraj also expressed concern over the increasing generation of e-waste and emphasized upon reutilizing the components and elements by suitably recycling them for a greener earth.

In his key note address, Mr. Prasad elaborated on the various forms of wastes being generated from the Steel Plants. While highlighting the potential commercial utilisations of the wastes, he also deliberated on value addition to the wastes thereby increasing returns and its effect in reducing cost of production. He made a detailed presentation pertaining to transforming waste into wealth by gainfully utilizing them.

Dr. Animesh Biswas in his address emphasized upon exploring every possible scientific method to find the suitable application of the wastes which has emerged as a major challenge.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pankaj Kumar stressed on finding cost effective engineering solutions to gainfully utilize dust, slag, sludge and other wastes of the Steel Industry.

During the occasion, the CEO felicitated Dr. Biswas, Mr. Prasad and Dr. S K Biswal, former Chief Scientist, CSIR for their contributions in the field of environment studies.

Earlier, Mr. C R Mohapatra, CGM (MM & Marketing) & Chairman, Institution of Engineers (India), Rourkela Chapter welcomed the gathering. Mr. Atish Chandra Sarkar, CGM (Utility and Environment) proposed a formal vote of thanks. Ms. Ankita Bilung, Deputy Manager (CP-II) anchored the programme.