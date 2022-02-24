Judicial Service Probationers Pay Exposure Visit To Lokseba Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: One-day exposure visit of the Judicial Service Probationers to State Lokseba Bhawan, said to be the first of its kind in the history of judicial officers’ training programme was organized here today. For the purpose, an interactive session was held in State Convention center for acquainting the probationers about the structure and functioning governance system in the State.

Inaugurating the session, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, “People are the center of Governance, and their aspiration is supreme in a democratic system”. He added, “All four pillars of democracy work towards meeting aspirations of the people. The people’s representatives and the legislature are best persons to define people’s aspiration as they have the direct feel of the living with people. Legislation defines peoples’ aspiration within the framework of the equality of justice, and we as public servants in executive machinery work towards fulfilling those defined aspirations.

Further, Chief Secretary Mahapatra added, “We as public servants are there to provide service to people. None of us is the boss to master the people”. Government of Odisha have launched Mo Sarkar and 5T initiative with the basic doctrine that “citizen must feel that it is my Government, and the Government is working for me”. Executive machinery has also the social welfare and regulatory mechanism to ensure that no citizen is left out, and everybody is treated equally as per the defined regulations.

Addressing the session, Principal Secretary General Administration and Public Grievance Surendra Kumar advised the probationers to have inquisitiveness all through while upholding impartiality, integrity, and realistic idealism in course of their professional career.

Secretary Law Pratap Kumar Patra having his origin in Judicial service, advised the probationers to wipe out from their mind all preconceived ideas and images about anybody or any system. He advised the probationers to work with the assumption that everybody possessed integrity unless proved otherwise. He hoped that the experience and knowledge gained from this exposure visit would be a life time treasure for the judicial officers, and would be helpful while delivering justice on several matters.

The interactive session was held in seven sittings. Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary Electronic and Tele Communication Manoj Kumar Mishra, OSD to Chief Secretary Dillip Routrai, and Inspector General Crime Branch and CID Amitendra Nath Sinha addressed the probationers on different themes relating to functioning of the executive and governance system.

The major themes discussed in these sittings included code of conduct for Government servants, Odisha Government rules of business, service condition norms, major welfare programmes, developmental projects and schemes, functioning of Panchyati Raj institutions, functioning of Odisha Lokseba Bhawan, role and responsibilities of the police officers in legal process, steps involved in investigation and charge sheet filing, integrated legal monitoring system, criminal justice system, IT initiatives of State Government, 5T framework, Mo Sarkar, procedure of the State cabinet, procedure for budget preparation, resource allocation, and utilization of the budgeted funds etc.