Judge Accidentally Shoots Himself In UP Court While Wearing Gown

Mirzapur: Additional District and Sessions Judge Talewar Singh sustained bullet injury in his leg after he accidentally shot himself with his revolver.

As per reports, the judge in his statement to the police has said that his pistol fell and accidentally fired at him while he was wearing his gown.

The bullet pierced the left leg and got stuck in his right knee. He was rushed to the Divisional Hospital, where the bullet was then removed.

Talevar Singh, a judicial officer originally from Bulandshahr, was posted in Mirzapur on July 6, 2022.