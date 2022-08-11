Jubin Nautiyal’s Teri Galliyon Se Out Now!

New Delhi: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary’s video song ‘Teri Galliyon Se’ has been released on Thursday. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, with vocals by Meet Bros and Jubin Nautiyal, the track takes audiences through an intriguing narrative of a brave jawaan and his backstory.

Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank, the song – was penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Meet Bros. It depicts the pain and agony felt by the families and loved ones of brave soldiers and yet a strong feeling of pride for all the sacrifices they make.

Check Out The Song: