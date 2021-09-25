Jubin Nautiyal & Mouni Roy Starrer ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’ Song Out!

Mumbai: Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy’s track ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’ is out! It also features Gurmeet Choudhary, Himansh Kohli, and Meet Bros who can also be seen grooving on this song.

The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Meanwhile, Sufi vocals are given by Danish Sabri and music by Jackie Vanjari. It is a remix version of Nusrat Fateh Ali’s iconic track of the same name.

The love track shows Nautiyal revealing his love for Mouni and trying to get her attention. The chemistry and the love bond between the lead actors can be seen in the music video. Apart from the vibrant music one can see dazzling dance steps that they perform in the song.

Check out the Track Here:

<> </>