JSW’s Jajang iron ore mine bags ‘Environment Excellence Award’

Bhubaneswar: Another feather in the cap for JSW Steel Ltd (Odisha Operation) as its Jajang iron ore mine bagged the prestigious Kalinga “Environment Excellence Award” during a gala event held at the New Marrion hotel in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The award was received by Ram Sharma, AVP (Mines operation), Jajang iron ore mine, along with the environment department team, led by Suresh Kumar Mohapatra.

The company was adjudged with the award in the Five-Star (Highest conferred) Category for the Performance Year 2021. JSW Steel was bestowed with such an honour for its best practices in environmental management here.

COO of JSW Steel (Odisha & Jharkhand) Ranjan Nayak, Project Head (Odisha) Ashesh Kumar Padhy and Mines Operation Head (Odisha) BRK Padhi congratulated the team on the achievement.

The award was given away during the valedictory cum award ceremony of the National Seminar on Sustainable Environment & Climate Change. The event was organized by IQEMS (Institute of Quality & Environment Services) and the State Pollution Control Board, Bhubaneswar.

Recently, JSW Narayanposhi and Jajang iron ore mines bagged awards for sustainability practices from the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) Bhubaneswar Chapter. JSW Narayanposhi Mines bagged an award in the reclamation and rehabilitation category while the Jajang iron ore mine received awards for publicity and propaganda linked to sustainability initiatives.