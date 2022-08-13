JSW Steel, Odisha division starts ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Barbil: Celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 75th Independence Day, JSW Steel, Odisha Mines division commenced ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on Saturday at its Bhadrasahi and Jajang offices.

The company’s senior officials like operation head (Odisha) BRK Padhi, project head Ashesh Padhy admin and security head Arun Rawat, HR head Srijit Mishra and others were present during the event.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ was also observed at Bhubaneswar office. Earlier, the same was kicked off in Paradip office to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to hoist national flags at their homes and also change their social media display pictures to embrace the spirit of Independence Day celebrations. As a part of the celebration, the campaign is to be celebrated from the August 13 to August 15.

Senior officials handed over the national flags to the local staff and employees to mark the drive.