JSW Group announces cash awards for India’s medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020

MUMBAI: The US$ 13 billion, JSW Group, has announced awards amounting to more than Rs 25 million for all the Indian medal winners at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. These cash awards are a goodwill gesture by JSW to all the Indian athletes who brought home an Olympic medal and made India proud. At the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, India brought home its highest medal tally including one gold. The details of JSW Group’s cash awards are as follows:

Neeraj Chopra will be awarded Rs 1 crore cash grant while his coach Klaus Bartonietz and Physiotherapist Ishaan Marwahawill be awarded Rs 10 lakhs each. Neeraj Chopra became India’s second individual gold medal winner as well as India’s first track-and-field medal at an Olympic Games. He threw his javelin 87.58meters to clinch the gold medal. Bajrang Punia will be awarded Rs 15 lakhs while his coach EmzariosBentinidis& Physiotherapist Manish Chetri will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs each. Wrestler Bajrang Punia became the third Indian debutant to win a medal at Tokyo 2020. Ravi Dahiya will be awarded Rs 20 lakhs while his coach Satpal Singh will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. Ravi won the Silver medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling. He is Olympic debutant and a medal winner for India. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team members will be awarded Rs 2 lakhs each to all 16 players in the squad as well as Head Coach, Head Physio & Assistant Coach. A grant of Rs 1 lakhs each will also be awarded to 4 other Coaching Staff. After 41-years, the Indian men’s hockey team won an Olympic medal since the Gold at Moscow Olympics 1980. P V Sindhu will be awarded Rs 15 lakh while her coach Park Tae-Sang will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. PV Sindhu brought home a Bronze medal in women’s singles badminton. She became the first Indian woman and only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Lovlina Borgohain will be awarded Rs 15 lakhs while her coaches Raffaele Bergamasco and Sandhya Gurung will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs each. LovlinaBorgohain brough home a Bronze medal in women’s welterweight (64-69kg). She is an Olympic debutant winner. Mirabai Chanu will be awarded Rs 20 lakhs while her coach Vijay Sharma will be awarded Rs 5 lakhs. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened India’s medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a silver in the women’s 49kg. She is an Olympic debutant winner.

According to Mr. Parth Jindal, Founder of Inspire Institute of Sport and JSW Sports, “These Indian athletes created history for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in more ways than one. JSW Group acknowledges the contribution of each of these athletes and their coaches in ensuring the Indian flag was flying high at Tokyo. While cricket has been India’s No. 1 sport, I believe that as a country of 1.4 billion, we have much more space for new sports stars to emerge. This year’s performance has been the tipping point for India to acknowledge and recognize our sporting achievement and potential on a global stage. I am confident that we can expect India to perform even better at Paris 2024.”

The Cash grants announced by JSW Group will be awarded to the Athletes in September 2021 at a ceremony to be scheduled at Inspire Institute of Sport.