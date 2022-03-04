JSW bags 1st position in state-level ICT category

Bhubaneswar: Country’s leading steel producer, JSW bagged the first position in the ICT category at the CII Odisha Annual Meeting organised in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The state-level award ceremony was hosted under Industry Carnival for Quality Circles, Industry Relations, Environment Safety & Health (ESH), and ICT categories.

JSW clinched the prestigious award in ICT segment through digital intervention for best practices model. A stringent selection process for the category was held in 2021, wherein all leading industries in the mines and minerals segment participated.

COO of JSW Steel Ltd, Ranjan Nayak congratulated the team for the achievement. “Government of Odisha through continuous hand-holding has helped us to navigate the challenges and helped us achieve this milestone,” said Nayak.

During the pandemic, JSW worked relentlessly in its Odisha mines to integrate its entire despatch with IEMS, FOIS, BRP & Signet, the leading technologies mandated by the State Government. The goal was to optimize cost, Quality and Productivity.

The company started mines operations in July 2020 and within a short span has led the digitalisation drive in the region. As a first-mover in the country, JSW has established synergy with the government for digitalisation stack verification system.

Tracking of vehicles via 100 percent GPS installation and by geo-fencing routes has reduced pilferages drastically. Digital intervention in Lab Information Management System (LIMS) for quality assurance has been deployed for process efficiency.

“Leading solutions for Digital Logistic Management System (DLMS) has helped us to significantly reduce Turn Around Time (TAT) and enhance despatch efficiency,” said BK Das, Head, IT Division, JSW Steel Ltd, Odisha.