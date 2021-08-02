JSPL Foundation holds Agri workshop for Keonjhar farmers

Barbil: JSPL Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, recently organised a workshop for local farmers on adoption of sustainable, scientific and organic farming. The event was attended by more than 60 farmers of Deojhar and Kandra grampanchayats under Joda Block of Keonjhar district.

During the day-long session, the attendees were imparted training on Line-Sowing and Systematic Rice Intensification (SRI) technique of paddy cultivation to increase yield. The farmers too exhibited interest for the techniques as these methods require less water, less expenses but give more yields as compared to conventional method of paddy cultivation.

On the occasion, Pradeep Naik, Village Level Officer of Agriculture Department (Joda Block) interacted with the farmers on use of organic fertilizer, insecticide and seed treatment for high production of crops and vegetables.

Pandia Munda of nearby Sialijoda village appreciated the initiative of JSPL Foundation. He said, “We have a very limited access to experts or government officials for guidance on cultivation, which forces us to follow conventional method. I am sure along with me many more will now adopt these new techniques”.

Mrs Kaikeyi Naik, a mushroom grower of Mahadevnasha village said, “Such programmes are really helpful for us as we get new idea and knowledge on the farming we do. It really inspires all of us for sustainable farming”.

Initiated by JSPL Foundation, the local farmers have also been exposed to mushroom farming and seasonal vegetable cultivation. More than 100 persons have so far been facilitated and promoted to initiate different on-farm and off-farm economic activities who are contributing to their family’s economy in a sustainable manner.