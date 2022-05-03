Jr World Weightlifting Ch’ships: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins silver, V Rithika Bags Bronze

New Delhi: India’s Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal in the women’s 49kg category at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece.

Besides, V Rithika finished third to give India a double podium finish in the women’s 49kg category.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and strong favourite Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia was crowned the champion in the category thanks to her total effort of 185kg (83kg+102kg).

Gyaneshwari produced a total effort of 156kg (73kg+83kg) to take home the silver metal.

The 18-year-old Rithika heaved 6 kgs less than her compatriot — 150kg (69kg+81kg) to bag the bronze medal in a depleted 10-lifter field.