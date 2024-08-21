Jr Revenue Assistant Caught Taking Rs 25K Bribe in Boudh

Boudh: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Junioe Revenue assistant in Boudh district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused has been identified as Choudhury Papun Kumar Dash, Junior Revenue Assistant(JRA), Collectorate, Boudh.

Dash has been apprehended by the vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a Proprietor (Complainant) dealing with aquarium products to process a file for clearing his pending bill towards setting up an Aquarium Project in Boudh District Museum in the year 2021-22 by him. The entire bribe money of Rs 25,000 has been recovered from the exclusive possession of the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dash from the DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. case No. 13 dt. 20.08.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.