Jr NTR hosts a party for James Farrell at his Hyderabad house

Hyderabad: Jr NTR rose to global fame for his performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Post the Oscars and Golden Globes, the actor has become a well-known face among Hollywood celebs and audiences. On Wednesday night, he hosted a party at his house for James Farrell, the Vice President of International, Amazon Studios as he visited India.

Jr NTR took to Twitter and shared a few pics from the party hosted for James Farrell at his lavish house in Hyderabad. The party was attended by eminent personalities of Tollywood like directors SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Koratala Siva, Mythri producers Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda and a few others. According to reports, Project K director Naga Vamsi and producer Dil Raju were also in the guest list but couldn’t attend due to unknown reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Jr NTR, who is also known as Tarak, shared pics and wrote, “An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner.” The actor’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi also joined the party. A pic of her posing for a group pic with others celebs is going viral on social media as well.

An evening well spent with friends and well wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner. pic.twitter.com/Zy0nByHQoq — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 12, 2023

NTR @tarak9999 hosts James Ferrell ( Vice President International, Amazon Studios ) and few dignitaries from the film industry at his house last night. 😍#NTR #ManOfMasessNTR pic.twitter.com/XnKvL59cOr — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 13, 2023