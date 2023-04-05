Jr NTR comes on board Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Mumbai: The sequel to Yash Raj Films’ 2019 hit War just got even bigger with the addition of RRR star Jr NTR. Reports of the Telugu superstar joining the Hrithik Roshan-led cast of War 2 were confirmed today. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “It’s official. Hrithik-Jr NTR in War 2. YRF pulls off a casting coup. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will share screen space for the first time in War 2. Ayan Mukerji directs. YRF Spy Universe.” Hrithik is expected to reprise his role of super spy Kabir; no details of what role Jr NTR will play have been revealed.

Ayan on Tuesday announced that he has taken over the director’s chair from Sidharth Anand in a post that read, “The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up.”

The ‘YRF Spy Universe’ brings three franchises headlined by leading stars – Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger’ franchise, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘WAR’ – under one umbrella.