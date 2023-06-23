JP Nadda’s speech was to motivate demoralised, frustrated Odisha BJP leaders: BJD’s Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda’s speech today at Kalahandi was aimed at motivating the Odisha BJP leaders and cadre who are demoralised and frustrated due their massive losses to the Biju Janata Dal in by-elections as well as losing all 30 districts of Odisha to Biju Janata Dal in the 2022 Zilla Parishad elections, said BJD MP and National Spokesperson Dr. Sasmit Patra on Friday.

“It would have been good if he had clarified when the BJP Government in Centre will restart providing 5 kg rice per person per month under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which it has stopped and instead labeled National Food Security Programme as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.,” Patra questioned.

“It would have been good if he had clarified when the 7 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses would be provided to Odisha that has been blocked in Centre due to the conspiracy by Odisha BJP at Delhi,” he added.

The BJD MP further stated that if he (Nadda) had been properly briefed by Odisha BJP leaders about Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, then he would have appreciated that BSKY provides Rs 10 lakh of medical assurance for women, double than the amount provided in Ayushman Yojana.

4.5 crore people of Odisha have blessed Hon’ble CM of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik with five consecutive terms in office and 23 years and counting as Chief Minister. It’s because he serves them and they in turn love him. People who believe in serving and not ruling will understand this, Patra concluded.

