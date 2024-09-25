Bhubaneswar: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to visit Odisha on Thursday, informed Manmohan Samal, Odisha BJP State President to the media.

Sources from the BJP headquarters have stated that the BJP National President and Union Health Minister Nadda will arrive in Bhubaneswar before noon. He is expected to hold discussions with senior party leaders during his visit.

Additionally, Nadda will assess the ongoing membership drive, which is currently in full swing throughout the state.

It is noteworthy that Nadda’s visit to Odisha on September 26 is significant as it marks his second visit to the state this month, just a few days before the completion of the BJP’s 100-day tenure in Odisha. Previously, on September 13, Nadda had participated in a three-day training program in Puri, aimed at inducting BJP workers at the grassroots level.