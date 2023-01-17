JP Nadda To Remain As BJP Chief Till June 2024

New Delhi: The tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has been extended till June 2024.

The announcement was amde by JP leader and Union minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

“The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024,” BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

“Under JP Nadda’ leadership, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar. The NDA won majority in Maharashtra, won in Uttar Pradesh, and our numbers increased in West Bengal. We also registered a landslide victory in Gujarat,” Amit Shah added.