‘Joyland’ Becomes First Pakistani Film To Enter Oscars Shortlist

Islamabad: Pakistani film “Joyland” may have faced trials and tribulations at home but to the international community, it was a banger from the start and now has been shortlisted for the Oscars, the first ever movie to do so from the country.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday released its Oscar shortlists for the upcoming 95th edition in 10 categories.

“Joyland” is among 15 films that made the cut for the best international feature film honour and will advance to the final stage of nominations.