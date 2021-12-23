Journos Held For Manhandling Doctors In Malkangiri Released

Malkangiri: Five journalists, who were arrested on December 17 for allegedly manhandling doctors of Korukonda Community Health Centre (CHC) in Malkangiri, were released on bail on Wednesday.

According to reports, a scuffle broke out when the five had gone to CHC to report on some issues. Meanwhile, a few doctors reportedly stopped them from recording video.

Later doctors reported the matter to the police, who picked up the scribes from their homes at midnight.

Subsequently, scores of journalists from across the district staged protests in front of Malkangiri Police Station demanding the release of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, the journalists have also lodged a counter police complaint against the doctors.