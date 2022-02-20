Journos Beaten Black And Blue In Jajpur For Covering Booth Rigging; Seek Justice

Jajpur: As many as four journalists were brutally beaten and held captive by a mob which was engaged in booth rigging in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district on Sunday.

According to reports, the journalists, identified Gulshan Ali Khan of Argus, Debasis Sahoo of Kalinga TV, Bijay Sahu of Kanak News, and Himanshu Padhi of Odisha Sambad, who were engaged in reporting live from the spot, were beaten black and blue for doing their job.

Reportedly, the journalists were capturing an act of ballot boxes being looted by the miscreants at Booth number 2 and 4 in Bacchal panchayat under Binjharpur block.

The journalists were held captive and their vehicles were damaged in the process, reports added.

In this connection, the journalists have lodged an official complaint with the State Election Commission and demanded an inquiry followed by action against the miscreants.

In the wake of the violence in first phase of panchayat polls, the SEC had issued strict directives to the State police to act against the perpetrators and take pre-emptive measures to prevent untoward incidents.