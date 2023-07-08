Journey of Odisha Public Service Commission in Last 75 Years Has Been Remarkable: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today attended the 75th Foundation Day of the Odisha Public Service Commission. On this glorious occasion of its 75th anniversary, he extended his warm greetings to the Chairman and all the members of the Odisha Public Service Commission. He also congratulated all the former chairpersons, and members of the Commission for their significant contribution to this magnificent institution.

In his speech, Naveen said “The OPSC is a creation of the Constitution of India and is mandated to conduct recruitments for appointments to the services of the State. The journey of Odisha Public Service Commission in the last seventy-five years has been remarkable.

“Thousands of men and women selected by the Commission in different fields of public administration have made stellar contribution to the all-round development of the State. In recent years, the Commission has enabled itself to conduct huge number of recruitments drives faster. It has maintained a high level of transparency by leveraging technology and following best practices in the field of recruitment. I compliment the Commission and its staff for their efforts in clearing the back logs in recruitments and adhering to the Annual Recruitment Calendar.”

My government has always been keen to strengthen this institution. A new annexe building of the Commission is under construction at a cost of Rs 14 Crore to meet its infrastructure needs. Besides, the cadre restructuring of the OPSC is under active consideration of the government, the CM said.

“I hope the Commission will continue to contribute in building a prosperous and strong Odisha.”