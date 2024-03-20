Journalists, Critical Service Providers Can Use Postal Ballot in Polls: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified the eligibility to vote through postal ballots in the upcoming Loksabha and Assembly Elections.

The Election Commission has specified that Journalists who are covering “polling day activities” and possess authorisation letters from the Election Commission, along with individuals engaged in essential and critical services (including metros, railways, and healthcare), are eligible to cast their votes using postal ballots.

The commission instructed all state chief electoral officers regarding the categories of “absentee voters on essential service”.

Providing information regarding the procedure, The Election Commission has announced that voters must acquire Form 12D from the district election officer corresponding to their parliamentary seat, where they are listed as voters. Additionally, individuals can also access the form through the website of the appropriate chief electoral officer.

This measure aims to facilitate the voting process for eligible citizens during elections.