Journalist Swayam Prakash Mohapatra Joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Senior journalist and well-known news anchor Swayamprakash Mohapatra on Wednesday joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

He joined the party in the presence of the party’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das and General Secretary (Media Affairs) Manas Mangaraj.

Mohapatra said that he was inspired by the clean image of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his ideals and transparent governance, which motivated him to join the party.