Journalist Booked For Extortion From Daringibadi BEO

Kandhamal: Daringibadi Block Education Officer (BEO) has demanded the arrest of an electronic media journalist for allegedly blackmailing him over fake irregularities in duty issues.

According to sources, Priyabrata Sahu, who worked with Zee Odisha TV, had allegedly blackmailed the BEO threatening to fake news against him and his officials if he did not pay him.

FIR has been lodged with Daringibadi police station under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, sources said.

Speaking to media persons, an official of the BEO office said, “Sahu had demanded me and our BEO Rs 10,000, and if we will not pay him the said amount then he will publish fake news against us. He also threatened to create a fake allegation against us over irregularities in duty and bribe demand from the teachers for transfer.”

“We know him very well and he was taking money from the previous officer. He also demands money from other teachers of the block to work on their transfer orders. We want Sahu’s arrest and he must be punished for spoiling our reputation,” the official added.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter but have yet to arrest the accused.