Journalist attacked by miscreants in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A journalist has sustained critical injuries after he was allegedly attacked by miscreants in Bhubaneswar late last night. The injured journalist has been identified as Saroj Jena.

The incident occurred when he was returning to his home near Bargarh area of the city. Reportedly, three persons who were on a scooty crashed into Saroj neat and ATM outlet. However, when Saroj objected the action, the trio escalated the argument and later hit Saroj with a stone lying nearby.

Following the incident, a PCR team reached the spot and rescued Saroj before admitting him to the hospital.

A case regarding the incident has been filed with the police.

The incident has raised questions about the safety of the working journalists in Bhubaneswar.