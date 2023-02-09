Journalism is a cultural bridge between public, govt: Dr. JB Pandey at CUO’s Media Wrting Workshop

Koraput: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication in the Central University of Odisha, Koraput today organised a seminar on the topic “The responsibility of Journalism”.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr. JB Pandey, Guest Professor, Department of Hindi, said that journalism is the name of every effort to reach general information to the public. He said that journalism is the fourth strong pillar of democracy. There is a cultural bridge between them. Journalism should be fair and independent. Narad is India’s first journalist reporter and Ved Vyas is the first editor, he added.

Discussing the power of journalism, he said the lines of Akbar Allahabadi that:-

The government also bows down in front of the newspaper.

The sword also bows down in front of the newspaper.

* That power is hidden in journalism which is not found even in cannons, swords and bombs. Rangeya Raghav has rightly said that:-*

Don’t draw your bow, don’t take out your sword.

When the cannon is ready, take out the newspaper.

While presiding over the seminar, guest professor of Hindi, Dr. Hemraj Meena said that the path of journalism is like walking on the edge of a sword. Journalists should be fair and fearless, only then they will be able to convey the public’s concerns to the government.

Dr. Soni Padhi, Dr. Talat Jahan Begum, Dr. Devbrat, Devendra Ragula and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

The guests were welcomed by Chairman Dr. Sourabh Gupta, while Ms. Suprajya Soy & Mangalachar Telaram Mehar coordinated the event, and Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath delivered the vote of thanks.